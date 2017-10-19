× Sandy crash leaves one person in critical condition, another on the run

SANDY, Utah – One person is in critical condition and another person is on the run after a crash in Sandy overnight.

Sandy Police said the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said a Mazda was driving north on Sandy Parkway near 91st S. before losing control and hitting some trees which made the car spin.

One of the people inside the car was ejected and landed 30 to 40 feet from the vehicle.

A witness told officers they saw someone get out of the car and run from the scene after the wreck.

“We don’t typically get major accidents like this unless they are traveling at a high rate of speed,” Sgt. Jason Nielsen said. “Please, please anytime you are traveling, do wear your seat belt, because if something does happen, it does help.”

Authorities said they know the identity of the missing person, however, they aren’t sure why the person ran.

Charges may also be filed in this crash.

Officers are investigating whether or not speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.