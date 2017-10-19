Salt Lake City ‘ready, willing and able’ to host Winter Olympics again

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is moving forward with plans to host another Winter Olympics.

The first steps were taken on Thursday with the launch of an exploratory commission to bid to host either the 2026 or 2030 Olympic Winter Games. It comes 15 years after Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Olympics.

“Nobody is more ready, willing and able than we are to host a future Games,” said Jeff Robins, the president of the Utah Sports Commission.

Former Salt Lake Olympic executives, athletes and Utah dignitaries were on hand for the announcement.

Salt Lake City must decide by Feb. 1, 2018 if it will pursue a bid. The International Olympic Committee has already opened up the official discussion period for interested cities. The deadline for bids is March 31.

The Olympic Exploratory Committee will include Fraser Bullock, who was the Chief Operating Officer of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee in 2002; Senate President Wayne Niederhauser; House Speaker Greg Hughes; Salt Lake Mayor Jackie Biskupski; and Gov. Gary Herbert.

Salt Lake City hosted an incredibly successful Olympics, helping to bring the nation together after the 9/11 terror attacks. It also emerged from a bribery scandal where IOC members were accused of accepting gifts and inducements in exchange for the 2002 Games. Then-executives of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee were ousted, and Mitt Romney was brought in to oversee the games.

