Police ask help finding suspect who hit skateboarder with SUV in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of hitting a skateboarder with their SUV in Salt Lake City.

Police said the suspect hit a man on a skateboard and then dragged him a fair distance near 216 W. 700 S. back on Oct. 5.

Officers said the SUV, possibly a white Isuzu Rodeo, backed up, turned around and drove off.

Police said the 33-year-old victim remains in serious condition.

Anyone with information can contact the Salt Lake City Police at (801) 799-3000.

Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637.

Please start your text with TIPSLCPD and then include any relevant information. Reference: case #17-190481.