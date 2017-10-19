Police ask help finding suspect who hit skateboarder with SUV in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of hitting a skateboarder with their SUV in Salt Lake City.
Police said the suspect hit a man on a skateboard and then dragged him a fair distance near 216 W. 700 S. back on Oct. 5.
Officers said the SUV, possibly a white Isuzu Rodeo, backed up, turned around and drove off.
Police said the 33-year-old victim remains in serious condition.
Anyone with information can contact the Salt Lake City Police at (801) 799-3000.
Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637.
Please start your text with TIPSLCPD and then include any relevant information. Reference: case #17-190481.