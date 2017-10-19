Pathways to Professions Showcase: Find out what your future could hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordan School District is striving to get their students excited about their futures.

The Pathways to Professions Showcase is the perfect opportunity for them to do so. The showcase brings together industry leaders, higher education, and high school students to focus on building Utah's workforce and display all possible career choices to aspiring individuals.

Career and Technical Education Director of Jordan School District, Jason Skidmore, hopes that this event can show students and everyone else what careers are available to them, give them hands on experiences in those careers, and allow them to network within them.

Held at the South Towne Expo Center from October 25 to 26, the showcase is free to the public and welcomes individuals of all ages to come and explore the possibilities around them. From 8:30 am to 6 pm, people can come, explore different careers and professionals and discover what their future could hold.

For more information, visit www.ctepathwaysutah.com