Former Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott dies at 66

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – Former Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott has died.

Ott, who had Alzheimer’s, had been in hospice care and passed away Thursday morning. He was 66.

Governor Gary Herbert sent his condolences during his monthly news conference.

“Wow, that’s really a sad thing. I’ve known Gary Ott, it goes back to my days as a county commissioner, and we all know of the controversy that’s taken place now, but let’s dwell on Gary, the person,” Gov. Herbert said. “He was a diligent public servant, he served to the best of his ability. I imagine his skills have diminished because of health concerns over these last couple of years, but he was a good man.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams called for Ott’s resignation back in June when concerns about Ott’s mental capacity became public.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Gary Ott before his condition set in,” McAdams said Thursday. “I knew him as a wonderful public servant; someone who cared passionately about doing a job and serving the public and he did that job well. I’m saddened to learn of his passing.”

Ott’s chief deputy, Julie Dole, admitted she had been carrying out the majority of the work.

Ott resigned back in July after an investigation revealed he had not been in control of his office for several years.

