Discover A Whole New World with Ballet West’s Aladdin

Ballet West presents Aladdin as part of their Family Series.

Dazzling sets, costumes, and choreography assist amazing Ballet West dancers in executing this classic family tale and experience the art of ballet.

Running just 1 hour and 20 minutes with tickets starting at just $15, the show is perfect to bring family members of all ages to.

There's just five shows left, this weekend from Thursday night to Sunday night. Go enjoy a great 'staycation' this UEA weekend by taking a magic carpet ride with Aladdin and Jasmine at Ballet West's Aladdin.

For show information, ticket information, visit www.balletwest.org