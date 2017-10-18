× West Valley Police investigate drive-by shooting after teen shot in hand

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A teenage boy suffered a gunshot wound to his hand Wednesday during a drive-by shooting in West Valley City.

Authorities were called to the area near Tess Ave. (3191 W.) and 3275 S. at about 3 p.m.

Sgt. Jay Horner with the West Valley City Police Department said two males, ages 15 and 20, were walking in the area when a smaller gray KIA passenger car approached and someone inside that vehicle fired a gun at the two pedestrians.

It was not clear if there was any sort of altercation prior to shots being fired, and Horner said they are interviewing witnesses to determine what happened. The suspect(s) fled after firing.

The 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and was taken to a hospital, where he is listed as being in stable condition. The 20-year-old man was not injured.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

