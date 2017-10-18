× Thai almond chicken salad

1 lb. chicken breasts, cooked, shredded

1 cup green or purple cabbage, shredded

1 red pepper, diced

1 cup carrots, shredded

3 green onions, diced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 cup unsalted almonds, sliced

1 1/2 cups nonfat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup almond butter, smooth

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

1 lime, zest and juice

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a large serving bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients through almonds. In a small bowl, mix together the yogurt, almond butter, ginger, lime zest and juice, soy sauce or ponzu sauce, no salt seasoning and pepper. Pour the dressing mixture over the chicken salad. Mix to coat the salad. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours for best flavor.

Note: Serve on whole grain or whole wheat bread, pitas, English muffins, crackers or on a bed of lettuce. Perfect to eat as is!

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute