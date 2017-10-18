× Two seriously injured in UTV crash in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — A man is in critical condition and another person was seriously injured after a UTV crashed in Utah County Wednesday.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred in an unincorporated area of the county in the vicinity of Traverse Mountain.

Cannon said the crash happened away from any roads. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 2:45 p.m.

Four occupants were riding the side-by-side recreational vehicle when the crash occurred. A 21-year-old male was flown to a hospital in critical condition, and Cannon said he was unconscious but breathing after the crash.

Another occupant suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital via ground ambulance.

Two other occupants suffered minor injuries and were not transported for medical treatment.

While specific ages were not available for all injured persons, Cannon said the four are college students.

Specific details about the events leading up to the crash were not immediately available, and it’s not clear if the injured occupants were using safety gear like seat belts or helmets.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.