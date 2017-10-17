Woman arrested for breaking into SLC apartment, throwing canned food through window

SALT LAKE CITY – Authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly throwing eggs at a Salt Lake City apartment, then breaking into the unit and throwing cans of food through a window.

Salt Lake police said a man was installing carpet in an apartment near 1884 S. Edison St. when a woman smashed through the apartment window and threatened him with a stick.

The suspect is also accused of throwing cans of food through the broken window.

Officers said the man called police while the suspect got into his car, stole a staple gun and ran.

Police found the suspect, 38-year-old Stephanie June Lewis, nearby and took her into custody for aggravated burglary and vehicle burglary.