Trick-or-Treat Manners for Kids and Even Grown-Ups

Before your little angel, cheerleader or Sponge Bob Square Pants hits the streets this year, Ellen Reddick gives us a quick review of some important etiquette and safety rules will make Halloween friendlier and safer.

Trick or Treat Tips:

Stay off the grass and out of the flowerbeds. If the porch light is off, pass up the house and go only to well-lit doors. Don`t block the door once you have received your treat. Don`t ask for more candy or another type of candy. Only ring the doorbell one time. Don`t knock after the ring. Don`t ask for water or a restroom at anyone`s house. Keep your hands off of anything on the front porch. Be respectful of other trick-or-treaters by waiting your turn. Wear reflective clothing and tennis shoes. Carry a flashlight and don`t point it at oncoming traffic. Stay close to a parent or trusted adult. Always say, 'thank you', even if you don`t like chocolate-covered raisins.

Tips for the Parents:

If you are walking with your 6 year-old, holding your 4 month-old and chasing your toddler, consider taking a friend to assist you. Don`t send the toddler or 6 year-old with and extra bucket 'for the 3 month-old baby.' Follow closely behind your child and don`t allow him or her to wander off from house to house without supervision. A parent should also acknowledge the person handing out the candy with a smile, wave and a 'thank you.' Don`t put your child in a mask that blocks his or her vision. Opt for costume face paint instead. Make sure your child`s costume is not too hot or too light for the weather. Discourage your older teen from trick or treating. Expect raised eyebrows from the neighbors if your teen is carrying a trash bag or pillowcase for a treat bag. Teens should never wear a heavy mask or carry weapon-like gear. Inspect all treats before letting your children eat them. If you do not want to participate in the Halloween ritual, make it clear by turning off your front porch light. Better yet, go out for a nice dinner and return after all of the little goblins are tucked into bed

What police say

The police offered several tips to ensure a safe and happy Halloween. Among them:

Plan bright and reflective costumes that fit well, to avoid tripping, entanglement or contact with flames. When shopping for costumes, purchase wigs and accessories with a label indicating that they're flame-resistant. Tack emergency identification and contact information discreetly onto your costume or on a bracelet. For those staying at home, consider purchasing individually packaged healthy food alternatives, or safe nonfood treats, to hand out to trick-or-treaters. Feed your children a good meal prior to trick-or-treating, to discourage them from filling up on candy. Confine or segregate pets for the evening, including preparing them for any potentially scary sights or sounds. And ensure that dogs and cats are wearing collars and proper identification tags. Young children should always be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult when trick-or-treating. Never consume unwrapped food or open beverages that are offered, and save the eating for home, when any treats can be checked beforehand by an adult.

Have a safe and fun Halloween!