Trick-or-Treat Manners for Kids and Even Grown-Ups

Before your little angel, cheerleader or Sponge Bob Square Pants hits the streets this year, Ellen Reddick gives us a quick review of some important etiquette and safety rules will make Halloween friendlier and safer.
Trick or Treat Tips:
- Stay off the grass and out of the flowerbeds.
- If the porch light is off, pass up the house and go only to well-lit doors.
- Don`t block the door once you have received your treat.
- Don`t ask for more candy or another type of candy.
- Only ring the doorbell one time. Don`t knock after the ring.
- Don`t ask for water or a restroom at anyone`s house.
- Keep your hands off of anything on the front porch.
- Be respectful of other trick-or-treaters by waiting your turn.
- Wear reflective clothing and tennis shoes.
- Carry a flashlight and don`t point it at oncoming traffic.
- Stay close to a parent or trusted adult.
- Always say, 'thank you', even if you don`t like chocolate-covered raisins.
Tips for the Parents:
- If you are walking with your 6 year-old, holding your 4 month-old and chasing your toddler, consider taking a friend to assist you.
- Don`t send the toddler or 6 year-old with and extra bucket 'for the 3 month-old baby.'
- Follow closely behind your child and don`t allow him or her to wander off from house to house without supervision.
- A parent should also acknowledge the person handing out the candy with a smile, wave and a 'thank you.'
- Don`t put your child in a mask that blocks his or her vision. Opt for costume face paint instead.
- Make sure your child`s costume is not too hot or too light for the weather.
- Discourage your older teen from trick or treating. Expect raised eyebrows from the neighbors if your teen is carrying a trash bag or pillowcase for a treat bag.
- Teens should never wear a heavy mask or carry weapon-like gear.
- Inspect all treats before letting your children eat them.
- If you do not want to participate in the Halloween ritual, make it clear by turning off your front porch light. Better yet, go out for a nice dinner and return after all of the little goblins are tucked into bed
What police say
The police offered several tips to ensure a safe and happy Halloween. Among them:
- Plan bright and reflective costumes that fit well, to avoid tripping, entanglement or contact with flames.
- When shopping for costumes, purchase wigs and accessories with a label indicating that they're flame-resistant.
- Tack emergency identification and contact information discreetly onto your costume or on a bracelet.
- For those staying at home, consider purchasing individually packaged healthy food alternatives, or safe nonfood treats, to hand out to trick-or-treaters.
- Feed your children a good meal prior to trick-or-treating, to discourage them from filling up on candy.
- Confine or segregate pets for the evening, including preparing them for any potentially scary sights or sounds. And ensure that dogs and cats are wearing collars and proper identification tags.
- Young children should always be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult when trick-or-treating.
- Never consume unwrapped food or open beverages that are offered, and save the eating for home, when any treats can be checked beforehand by an adult.
Have a safe and fun Halloween!