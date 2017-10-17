This Woodshop Will Make Your DIY Decor Dreams Come True

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever sit and watch craft videos on Pinterest but then when you try to remake it, it never turns out? Well, Rick Smith is here with a new woodshop that will turn you into a DIY master in no time.

Board & Brush is a DIY studio that creates beautiful handcrafted and customized decorative wooden signs, and has now made its way to Draper, Utah.

Starting in Hartland, Wisconsin, Julie Selby wanted to find a way to bring her love of DIY projects together with her social time with friends, and eventually started a "Wine and Woodworking" event in her basement, which is how Board & Brush all started.

Now, with over 120 franchise studios, Board & Brush is the perfect date night, teachers night out, girls night, birthday party, corporate event, or any other reason to go have fun and DIY wooden signs.

Go to Board & Brush's website, and click on Draper. Pick a date and time you would like to attend one of our workshop and register. You can choose from over 200 sign options, with an option to customize your sign with your name, wedding date, etc. When you arrive at class, B&B has all the raw materials you would need and they walk you through distressing your wood, sanding your wood, staining, applying your stencil and painting your sign. Enter in coupon code FOXDEAL at checkout for 50% off.

Make sure to head over to Board & Brush and have some fun.