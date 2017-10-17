× Southern Utah University named most outdoorsy school in the nation

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Southern Utah University (SUU) has re-claimed the title of the 2017-2018 National Outdoor Champions.

According to a statement from the school, SUU originally won the award in 2015.

91 other schools competed in the competition, which awards points for proof of healthy lifestyles and activities.

Participating schools had people post pictures of activities they enjoyed, including biking, camping, hiking, swimming, caving and climbing. More than 2,300 students and staff participated within SUU, winning the school the award.

“We proved once again that SUU is the most outdoorsy school in the Nation,” said President Scott L Wyatt. “We are surrounded by national and state parks and recreational areas that act as extra classroom space. SUU is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors.