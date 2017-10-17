× SLC airport expects increased travel during UEA Oct. 18 – Oct. 19

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City International Airport said it is expecting a record number of passengers Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, during the Utah Education Association (UEA) break.

Officials said upwards of 25,000 passengers each day are expected to travel through the airport during this time.

SLC Airport officials are reminding travelers to arrive two hours in advance of their scheduled departure to allow time to park, check luggage and navigate security.

To save additional time, passengers are encouraged to check flight times to ensure their flight is on time and to print or upload boarding passes prior to leaving for the airport.

The airport’s garage for short-term parking typically reaches capacity on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

After that, drivers will be directed to the economy parking lot.

This requires passengers board a shuttle bus to the terminals, which may take additional time to navigate.

In addition, SLC Airport officials recommend going to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) website to verify which items are permitted in carry-on bags as well as the number of bags allowed per passenger, www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips