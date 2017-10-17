New Parley’s Trail section now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A new section of Parley's Trail has opened in Salt Lake City. It is a four-mile stretch that connects Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Millcreek.

"Safety has been a big deterrent for people to bike along the trail where cars are driving," said Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams.

The new trail has been built so it doesn't touch any city streets. Bridges have been built to accommodate cyclists and runners.

"I'm so excited about this new trail for my family," said Ashely Henderson, whose family donated part of their property to the Parley's Trail project.

Small construction will still be happening on the new stretch of trail for the next three weeks, but it is still open.

The cities involved said eventually they want to extend the tail all the way to the Jordan River, but that means they will need to get West Valley City involved in the project as well.