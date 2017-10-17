Mongolian Beef

1 lb. flank steak
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil
3 garlic cloves, diced
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/3 cup water
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon sriracha or chili garlic sauce
4 green onions, cut into 2”
1/4 cup cilantro (optional)
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Thinly slice the flank steak (against the grain) into 1/4”-1/2” pieces. In a sealable, large baggie, place the steak in with cornstarch, salt and pepper. Shake the bag to fully coat each slice.
Add the canola oil to a large frying pan and heat on medium high heat.
In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, cook the steak pieces to desired doneness. Remove from the pan. In the same skillet up to medium heat, saute the garlic and ginger for 1 minute.
Stir in the soy sauce, water, sugar and sriracha or chili garlic sauce to the pan; bring to a boil.
Add the steak to the pan. Stir well. Cook for 1-2 minutes until sauce thickens. Stir in the green onions and cilantro, if using. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council