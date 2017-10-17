Mongolian Beef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. flank steak

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil

3 garlic cloves, diced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup water

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon sriracha or chili garlic sauce

4 green onions, cut into 2”

1/4 cup cilantro (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Thinly slice the flank steak (against the grain) into 1/4”-1/2” pieces. In a sealable, large baggie, place the steak in with cornstarch, salt and pepper. Shake the bag to fully coat each slice.

Add the canola oil to a large frying pan and heat on medium high heat.

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, cook the steak pieces to desired doneness. Remove from the pan. In the same skillet up to medium heat, saute the garlic and ginger for 1 minute.

Stir in the soy sauce, water, sugar and sriracha or chili garlic sauce to the pan; bring to a boil.

Add the steak to the pan. Stir well. Cook for 1-2 minutes until sauce thickens. Stir in the green onions and cilantro, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council