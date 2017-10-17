Marie Antoinette Lives On in Good Company Theatre’s Newest Production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Company Theatre in Ogden is turning a historical classic into a contemporary dark comedy with their new production of Marie Antoinette.

Alisha Washington, theater founder and co-director of the Marie Antoinette play, states that this version of the classic was too perfect of timing when she read it, as it shatters the idea of "ignorance is bliss" and echos what is currently happening in our country.

There is sure to be big wigs, fancy costumes, King Louis and a more vulnerable and contemporary Marie Antoinette.

Tickets are $17 a piece and can get bought online or at the door.

Marie Antoinette will be at the Good Company Theatre in Ogden weekends until October 29.

Check out the Good Company Theatre website to buy tickets or for more information.