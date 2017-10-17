Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Distance doesn't need to be a concern when it comes to caregiving. Charise Jensen of the Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services gives some tips on how to make long-distance caregiving work.

Make regularly scheduled visits

Arrange for help when needed

Plan regular check-in times

Enlist the support of local friends

Get local information

Connect with community resources

Help the person accept care

For more information about caregivers or adult services, visit the Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services website.