Distance doesn't need to be a concern when it comes to caregiving. Charise Jensen of the Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services gives some tips on how to make long-distance caregiving work.
- Make regularly scheduled visits
- Arrange for help when needed
- Plan regular check-in times
- Enlist the support of local friends
- Get local information
- Connect with community resources
- Help the person accept care
For more information about caregivers or adult services, visit the Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services website.