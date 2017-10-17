How to help: Northern California wildfire relief

How to Make Long-Distance Caregiving Work

Posted 2:22 pm, October 17, 2017, by

Distance doesn't need to be a concern when it comes to caregiving. Charise Jensen of the Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services gives some tips on how to make long-distance caregiving work.

  • Make regularly scheduled visits
  • Arrange for help when needed
  • Plan regular check-in times
  • Enlist the support of local friends
  • Get local information
  • Connect with community resources
  • Help the person accept care

For more information about caregivers or adult services, visit the Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services website.