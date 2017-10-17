How to become an extra in movies and tv shows filmed in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you dreamed about what it would be like to work on the set of your favorite movie or tv show? Well, one Utah agency wants to help you fulfill that dream. Virginia Pearce the director of the Utah Film Commission says that right now they are looking for a lot of extras for several tv and movies filming all across Utah and the surrounding states. Current projects that are looking for extras and production crews are listed below with information on how to contact the production units. You can also go to Jeff Johnson Casting Facebook page for more information about future projects. Click Here

Pre-Production

Television Series The Outpost will be in production January 9th to May 19th. Please email crew and extra resumes to info@arrowstormentertainment.com.

Production

Television Series Yellowstone will be in production August 14th to December 21st. Please send crew resumes to yellowstonepcfs@gmail.com and extras please visit extras casting.

Television Series Andi Mack Season 2 will be in production July 10th to February 8th. They are fully crewed but you may send a resume to andimackresumes@gmail.com for future needs. Extras please send resumes to yuncasting@gmail.com.

Television Series Westworld will be in production in Southern Utah this October and is looking for extras.

If you would like more information about the Utah Film Commision go to film.utah.gov or CLICK HERE for their Facebook page.