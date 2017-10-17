× Celtic’s Gordon Hayward suffers brutal injury in first game

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Less than six minutes into the first game of the season, NBA player Gordon Hayward suffered a traumatic looking injury during a fall.

According to the Boston Celtics, Hayward has suffered a fractured left ankle.

Hayward appears to have jumped and landed on his leg at an angle. After falling, Hayward remained on the ground and can be seen grimacing in pain.

The Celtics were playing at the Cavalier’s stadium in Cleveland when Hayward suffered the injury.

Both players and fans looked shocked as Hayward was carted off the court.

Hayward helped lead the Utah Jazz to one of their most successful seasons this decade. He left the Jazz last season and was signed to the Celtics.

It is unclear whether or not Hayward will be out for the rest of the season.