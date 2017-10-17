How to help: Northern California wildfire relief

About $40,000 worth of guitars stolen from Sandy store

Posted 9:23 am, October 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:30AM, October 17, 2017

SANDY, Utah - Sandy Police are investigating after a suspect stole a $7,000 guitar from Riverton Music in Sandy.

Officers said they theft happened back on Aug. 21.

Police said the suspect selected a Taylor PS14 and left the store without paying.

Then, on Aug. 24, police said a suspect broke into the store overnight and stole six guitars valued at more than $30,000.

Detectives are investigating if these incidents are related.

Anyone with information can contact the Sandy Police Dept. at (801) 799-3000.

