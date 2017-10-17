About $40,000 worth of guitars stolen from Sandy store

SANDY, Utah - Sandy Police are investigating after a suspect stole a $7,000 guitar from Riverton Music in Sandy.
Officers said they theft happened back on Aug. 21.
Police said the suspect selected a Taylor PS14 and left the store without paying.
Then, on Aug. 24, police said a suspect broke into the store overnight and stole six guitars valued at more than $30,000.
Detectives are investigating if these incidents are related.
Anyone with information can contact the Sandy Police Dept. at (801) 799-3000.
40.578773 -111.899075