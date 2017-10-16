These local ghost tours are hauntingly fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What better way to spend Friday the 13th in October than going on a ghost tour?

You may not think Utah has a lot of ghostly adventures to offer, but that's where you're wrong. There are host tours that range from Salt Lake City, to Park City, and Provo.

Pedal Provo Ghost Tours are the biggest hit of them all. Travel through a scary and unknown part of Provo on a bike while getting the perfect mix of history, ghost stories, and fun.

The ghost tours range from 10 to 16 dollars and they even offer bikes to rent if you are without one at the Pedal Provo Ghost Tour. While the ghost tours aren't necessarily something that will keep you up all night, they're the right amount of spooky while being fun and entertaining.

