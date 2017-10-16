× Sloths coming to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in November

DRAPER – Two of the most beloved animals from Central and South America will soon call the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium home.

A pair of Linnaeus two-toed sloths will go on display to the public beginning Friday, November 3 in the Journey to South America gallery, the aquarium announced Monday

“Having the sloths here is a great opportunity for the public to see them and learn about them. There’s more to sloths than just their slow movement,” said Scott Chambers, Curator of Mammals and Birds at the Aquarium.

Two-toed sloths live 10 to 15 years in the wild, and can live over 30 years in captivity. The aquarium’s pair is estimated to be around four years old, the aquarium said.

Visitors who hope to see the sloths “in action” might want to limit their expectations. In addition to being very slow-moving, two-toed sloths are nocturnal and sleep 15 to 18 hours a day.