SMITHFIELD, Utah – An unoccupied school bus rolled a block and a half in Smithfield before coming to a stop, according to Cache County Dispatch.

The incident occurred at 600 North and 200 East in Smithfield, dispatch said.

At this time it is unknown what caused the schoolbus to roll, but there were no occupants in it at the time.