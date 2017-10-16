× Salt Lake City woman arrested after ambushing couple in their home

SALT LAKE CITY – A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after luring a couple out of their home and ambushing them with a blunt object.

According to Salt Lake City Police, Samantha Harwood severely injured a couple after hitting them over the head with a bunt object, possibly a sledgehammer.

According to a police statement, Harwood knocked on the backdoor of the couple’s home. When the first victim stepped out of the door, Harwood hit them on the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The second victim came out to help, and was also struck in the head with a blunt object, according to a police statement.

Both the victims were “incapacitated and severely injured at that point,” police documents said.

Harwood allegedly then entered the home and went through the victim’s belongings. She fled with a bag of money leaving the two victims injured, according to police.

Harwood is being charged with both aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.