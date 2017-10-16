× Salt Lake City man calls police officer, ‘such a young lad’ after assaulting him

SALT LAKE CITY – An elderly man assaulted a police officer on Sunday afternoon, after not believing he was affiliated with law enforcement because he was, “such a young lad.”

According to a police report, police were called after Jose Bessett started assaulting nursing staff and damaging property in an assisted living facility.

When a police officer arrived and identified himself, Bessett jumped out of the bed and punched the officer in the face, according to a statement.

After being apprehended, Bessett told the officer he didn’t believe he was actually affiliated with the police, because he was so young.

Bassett has been charged with criminal mischief, as well as assaulting a police officer.