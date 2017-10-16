× My Heart Challenge Participants Gets Her Team On Board with Heart Health

The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

Karla Pardini works at the Jewish Community Center in Salt Lake City. A few weeks ago, she was selected to represent her organization in the 2017 My Heart Challenge: Nonprofit Edition and has been competing for not only $1,000 for her nonprofit organization, but for better heart health. Karla and the 10 other participants have been working with experts from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, SelectHealth and the Intermountain LiVe Well Center to learn ways to eat healthier and exercise better.

Karla has taken the competition one step further and brought her colleagues in on the fun. Read about her experience in the My Heart Challenge and how she is leading the way for her team to improve their heart health.

LINK: https://slcjcc.org/community-events/my-heart-challenge