Department of Homeland Security gives Salt Lake City groups $250,000 citizenship grant

SALT LAKE CITY – The U.S. Department of Homeland security has given two local organizations a $250,000 grant to help refugees and immigrants achieve citizenship.

Catholic Community Services of Utah (CCS) and English Skills Learning Center (ESLC) have paired together, to help immigrants and refugees better assimilate into the Salt Lake City community.

“Once a refugee or immigrant can fluently speak the language, they are on the fast track to becoming self-sufficient,” said Aden Batar, Director of Migration and Refugee Services for CCS.

The grant is meant to help 400 refugees gain U.S. citizenship, according to a statement made by CCS.

“New arrivals to our community work tirelessly and have many talents and skills to contribute to our community. It is such an important service to offer them a path to citizenship,” says Catherine Barnhart, Executive Director of English Skills Learning Center. “We work with each individual to ensure they are proficient in English, and understand how our democracy functions, while CCS’ Immigration program provides assistance on the legal side. The partnership between the English Skills Learning Center and CCS is crucial in helping refugees and immigrants achieve their goal of citizenship.”

CCS and ESLC hope to help all 400 refugees and immigrants achieve citizenship by 2019.