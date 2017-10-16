Date night solutions for couples who need time away from life’s craziness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Date nights allow couples to reconnect to one another in the midst of all of the craziness going on in their lives, but between day-to-day obligations and everything else, it can be definitely become challenging to maintain.

Fortunately, though, therapist Laura Heck is giving us a couple tips and tricks on how to ensure that those date nights are kept.

Instead of having your date nights be spontaneous, Laura suggests planning bi-weekly date nights and planning them out five dates at a time with solid reservations or plans. This way you're not obligated to try to figure out something to go and do, and everything is already planned for you. No canceling, no backing out, and a fool proof accountability plan.

As busy adults, your time and money are precious, especially if you're taking time away from children, so make your date worth your time. Make it something fun and something that you're going to look forward to. Step away from the same-old date ideas and venture out to make it the finest date night that you've been on for every date night.

Here are a few of Laura Heck's suggested date night ideas:

Sundance Zipline Tour

Couples Massage Class through Sego Lily Spa

Meditation Class through Salt Lake Power Yoga - FREE

Sur La Table Cooking Classes

Stein Eriksen Lodge Spa Day Pass

For some more information about Laura Heck you can visit her website and check out her free video serious for couples here