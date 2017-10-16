Bacon and Cheese Potato Salad

1 1/2 pounds red potatoes

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons Dijon or yellow mustard

1 teaspoon white or apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

4 green onions, diced

1/4 cup parsley or cilantro, chopped

3 hard boiled eggs, chopped

6 slices bacon, cooked, crumbled

3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Salt and Pepper, to tasteAfter cleaning potatoes, peel or leave the skin on. Cut into small bite size pieces. In a large pot, cover potatoes completely with cold water. Bring to a boil. Add salt. Cook for 10-12 minutes or until fork tender. Drain. Let cool slightly.In a large serving bowl, whisk together the sour cream, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add potatoes, green onions, parsley, eggs, bacon and cheese to the bowl. Gently mix well. Add additional salt and pepper to taste. For the best flavor, refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video