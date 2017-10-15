Wanted with Scott McKane: thefts, robbery and a fraud case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's first case, Murray Police are looking for a suspect who cashed a fraudulent check at Key Bank, 5100 South State Street, on August 2. Anyone who recognizes the man should call Det. Stone at 801-264-2555 or dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case # 17C014236.

In another case involving Murray Police, a suspect is wanted in connection with the theft of a cargo trailer on October 5 near 5200 South. Anyone who recognizes the man or the pickup truck he was driving should contact dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case # 17C018795.

In Bountiful, police are looking for a man who robbed a McDonald's at gunpoint on October 11. Anyone who recognizes the man should call Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000.

In this week's final case, police in Cottonwood Heights are looking for two women who took two shopping carts full of items from Target without paying. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at $1,600. The pair left in a silver BMW. Anyone with information should call Det. Harper at 801-944-7041 and reference case # 17X005806.