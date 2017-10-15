× Two teen girls in critical condition after being hit by truck on US-89 in Perry

PERRY, Utah — Two teenage girls are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on US-89 in Perry Sunday night.

Perry Police say the two girls, ages 14 and 16, were crossing US-89 near 3480 South when they were struck by a pickup truck.

Both girls are in “extremely critical” condition, police said, and one of the victims was flown to a hospital while the other was transported by ground ambulance.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck that struck the girls remained at the scene. The driver was not injured.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.