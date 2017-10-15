× Man faces kidnapping charges after fleeing from police with passengers in car

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A wanted man was arrested after a police chase in Taylorsville Friday and he now faces charges that include kidnapping.

According to a statement of probable cause, Charles Ray Armstrong was spotted driving a stolen vehicle Friday just before midnight in the area of 1700 South and Redwood Road.

Police began pursuit and deployed spikes to try to stop the suspect vehicle. The chase ultimately ended near Salt Lake Community College when the suspect drove to a dead-end street and crashed into a canal, according to Unified Police.

Police took three people into custody after the chase, saying they were cold and wet from the water in the canal but otherwise uninjured in the crash.

Two of the occupants told police they were passengers in the car and had asked multiple times for Armstrong to stop and let them out during the chase, but he refused. Armstrong admitted to police that he made the pair stay in the vehicle, according to the PC statement.

The man was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and for two counts of kidnapping. The man was also booked on several existing warrants, which are mostly drug-related offenses.

The two passengers were released.