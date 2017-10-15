3 Questions with Bob Evans: Dr. Kathie Allen on her run to represent Utah in Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- She says she couldn't get former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz to turn his attention from the scandals surrounding Hillary Clinton to the alleged conflicts of interest surrounding Donald Trump, but Dr. Kathie Allen said the last straw was Chaffetz's town hall meeting, where afterward he accused the crowd of being paid protesters.

She called him a poor public servant and said she could do better. Now this Democratic candidate is running for the seat left vacant by Jason Chaffetz, and recently she sat down for 3 Questions with Bob Evans.

What do you see as the most pressing issue for Utahns that you can do for them in Congress? Is there enough medical evidence to legalize medical marijuana in Utah? As a Democrat running for Congress in Utah, you have a large mountain to climb: In your view, what is the key to winning this election?

