Troopers suspect excessive speed a factor in deadly crash on I-15 near Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — A man from Michigan was killed near Nephi Saturday morning after troopers say a car rear-ended a semi-trailer on I-15.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:27 a.m. on northbound I-15 near mile marker 214 south of Nephi.

Troopers say a Camaro rear-ended a semi traveling in the right lane, and the Camaro became lodged beneath the rear of the trailer.

The driver of the Camaro, a 20-year-old man from Michigan, was killed upon impact. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the semi was not injured, and both drivers were the lone occupants in their respective vehicles.

Troopers say they are investigating excessive speed as a possible contributor to the crash.