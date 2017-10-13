× You can now order food on Facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook has announced a new feature in its app that allows users to order food from local restaurants.

The company is partnering with several established food delivery services including Delivery.com and DoorDash. It will also work with several chain restaurants including Jimmy John’s and Chipotle.

Orders can be placed for delivery or takeout, and you can use existing logins for their delivery partners. The feature has been testing for some users for several months, but it’s now available for all users on iOS, Android and desktop.

Facebook made the official announcement on its official blog:

Facebook combines options from a number of food ordering services like EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow and Olo, as well as restaurants like Jack in the Box, Five Guys, Papa John’s, and Panera, so you don’t have to search through multiple places to find what you’re looking for. From local spots to national chains, Facebook connects you with old favorites and new discoveries in just a few taps. You can even check out what your friends have to say about a restaurant before you order your food. You can browse restaurants nearby by visiting the Order Food section in the Explore menu. On this page, you can browse food options and select Start Order when you’ve found what you’re looking for. If the restaurant you want to order from offers takeout or delivery with multiple services, you can select which service you’d like to use. For example, if you have an account with Delivery.com, you can easily order with your existing login. If you don’t have an account with that service, you can quickly and easily sign up, without leaving the Facebook app.