How a Clothing Boutique and Peace House Came Together to Bring Awarness to Domestic Violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and people are often surprised to learn that 1 in 3 women in Utah will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

This issue impacts individuals and families in all communities across our state. Purple is the color for domestic violence awareness and a great way for our communities to show support for survivors of abuse.

Peace House is a non-profit organization serving Summit and Wasatch County dedicated to ending family violence and abuse through education, outreach, support services, and safe housing. We serve women, men and children impacted by family violence and abuse. Last year, Peace House served nearly 400 individuals through our many programs and of those 56% were children.

Peace House relies on community support and volunteers to keep our doors open. Whimsy is sponsoring two upcoming events benefiting Peace House where goers can shop, enjoy food, and donate to Peace House Bling Fling Boutique. Individuals can donate gently used jewelry, handbags, scarves and belts which they will then use to open their boutique where other people can come and shop those items and all proceeds will go to help Peace House.

There will be three separate events happening with Peace House and Whimsy for Bling Fling Boutique so make sure to go to their website for more detailed information on the events.