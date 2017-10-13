Hearts 4 Paws: Willard the Border Collie Mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Willard is a sweet, medium-sized, one and a half year old Border Collie mix. He loves snuggling, going hiking, and relaxing in his crate. Willard is shy around new people but will bond quickly with his people.

He gets along well with other dogs, and would probably do fine with older kids. Willard hasn't had much experience in the world, and will need some patience in overcoming his shyness, but it shouldn't be hard given his extremely sweet and eager-to-please temperament.

He comes neutered microchipped and current on all of his vaccinations he appears to be housebroken and kennel trained. His adoption fee is $200 his adoption fee helps Hearts 4 Paws cover his medical expenses and others. Anyone interested in him can go to the Hearts 4 Paws website.