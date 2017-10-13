Budah hangs out with Jeff Devlin of Stone House Revival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are a big DIY fan, chances are you have seen the hit show Stone House Revival with host Jeff Devlin. Well if you are as big of a fan as Budah is then you won't want to miss Jeff at the Deseret News Home Show this weekend. Jeff is a master carpenter who takes on old home projects others have said can't be done. He will be on the Xfinity Design Stage Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Deseret News Home Show

Dates and Hours:

Friday, October 13 2:00–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 15 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location: South Towne Expo Center 9575 South State Street Sandy, UT 84070

For more information or to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.