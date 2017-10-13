Adult Mac and Cheese

4 ounces prosciutto di parma, sliced thing and chopped

Vegetable oil

Saltsalt

2 cups elbow macaroni

1 1/2 cups whole milk

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp flour

4 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated

4 ounces Sharp White Cheddar, grated

2 ounces French Feta Cheese, crumbled

Fresh ground black pepper

Pinch nutmeg

1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

4 Oz of Panko crumbs

Fresh chopped parsley

Truffle oil

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large pot of boiling salted water drizzle some oil. Add the macaroni and cook following directions on the package. Drain well.

Bring the milk in a small saucepan to simmer. Melt the butter in a medium pot and add the flour. Cook over medium heat until lightly golden stirring with a whisk. While whisking, add the hot milk and cook until thickened and smooth. Take off the heat and add the Gruyere, Cheddar, feta and prosciutto, taste for flavor and season with salt and pepper, add nutmeg. Add the cooked macaroni and thyme and stir well. Pour into individual ramekins.

Place the Panko and chopped parsley in a bowl and mix well. Sprinkle the mixture over the top of the pasta. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbly and the macaroni is browned on the top. Drizzle with truffle oil before serving

Sponsor: Roth Living