Three Super Fun and Easy Halloween Crafting Ideas

Nina Lewis of Grandma Ideas shows us how to make three super easy, inexpensive, and fun Halloween crafts.

Bats

Get a pumpkin from the Dollar Store. Paint it black. Glue on googly eyes. Paint on a mouth. Glue on wings cut out of craft foam.

You can either use acrylic or spray paint.

You can use colored googly eyes or black ones.

I recommend a white Sharpie pen to paint on the mouth because it`s like a pencil and it`s easier for young kids than acrylic paint

Spiders

Paint a terra cotta pot black and turn it upside down. Glue on some fun googly eyes and paint on a mouth. Glue on pipe cleaners for legs.

You can either use acrylic paint or spray paint.

Again, use a white Sharpie painting pen.

Monsters

Get an empty can and cover it with felt. You can either use googly eyes or cut facial features into the felt for the face.

Use an interesting size of a can if possible.

Can also use card stock paper or scrapbook paper to cover the can.

Can also use felt or paper for facial features.

All of the crafts don't take a lot of preparation time so busy grandma's or mother's can enjoy a quick, easy, and fun craft with their little ones this Halloween.