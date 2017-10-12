Three Super Fun and Easy Halloween Crafting Ideas

Nina Lewis of Grandma Ideas shows us how to make three super easy, inexpensive, and fun Halloween crafts.
Bats
Get a pumpkin from the Dollar Store. Paint it black. Glue on googly eyes. Paint on a mouth. Glue on wings cut out of craft foam.
- You can either use acrylic or spray paint.
- You can use colored googly eyes or black ones.
- I recommend a white Sharpie pen to paint on the mouth because it`s like a pencil and it`s easier for young kids than acrylic paint
Spiders
Paint a terra cotta pot black and turn it upside down. Glue on some fun googly eyes and paint on a mouth. Glue on pipe cleaners for legs.
- You can either use acrylic paint or spray paint.
- Again, use a white Sharpie painting pen.
Monsters
Get an empty can and cover it with felt. You can either use googly eyes or cut facial features into the felt for the face.
- Use an interesting size of a can if possible.
- Can also use card stock paper or scrapbook paper to cover the can.
- Can also use felt or paper for facial features.
All of the crafts don't take a lot of preparation time so busy grandma's or mother's can enjoy a quick, easy, and fun craft with their little ones this Halloween.