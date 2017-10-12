Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to any type of cancer, early detection is key to improved treatment and recovery outlooks. Early detection can begin with performing breast self-exams every month and going in for an annual clinical breast exam beginning at age 40.

The Breast Care Center at Jordan Valley Medical Center offers comprehensive breast care services in a convenient and comfortable environment. The Breast Care Center provides a full range of preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services.

The Breast Care Center provides a full range of diagnostic and treatment services including:

Screening exams

3-D mammography

Breast biopsies

Stereotactic procedures

Brachytherapy treatments

Plastic reconstruction and cosmetic surgery

Breast-conserving surgery

Genetic testing

Counseling and support services

Educational programs

3-D Mammography

The technology behind 3-D mammography, called tomosynthesis, allows radiologists to view the whole breast in greater detail. During 3-D mammography, a special imaging machine moves in an arc over the breast. Multiple images are acquired at different angles, creating a three-dimensional view of the breast. Radiologists can then view each layer of tissue—similar to leafing through individual pages of a book.

Potential benefits of 3D mammograms

Earlier detection of small breast lesions, especially in dense breast tissue

Increased accuracy in determining the size, shape, and location of breast abnormalities

Decreased risk of false-positive results

Reduced need for additional testing

Clearer, more accurate images of breast tissue, especially in dense breasts

How to schedule an exam

Scheduling an exam is a simple process that doesn’t require a physician referral. Visit UtahMammogram.com or call 801-617-1919.

The Importance of Mammograms and How to Schedule Your Exam