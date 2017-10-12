The Importance of a Utah-Designated Trauma Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to emergency services, fast, efficient, and high-quality care are crucial. Trauma centers provide the technology, equipment, specialized resources and staff to properly handle emergency medical situations. The teamwork starts at the scene of the injury where EMS stabilizes the situation and rapidly transports the injured or ill patient to the appropriate facility based on the level of care according to criteria established in the statewide trauma regulations. This allows for the trauma team to be activated at the receiving hospital before the patient arrives.

Once at the hospital, the trauma team is ready to continue the life-saving treatment. The trauma team is usually comprised of a multidisciplinary group of healthcare professionals, including emergency medicine, surgery, nursing and support staff, each of whom have simultaneous rolls in the assessment and management of the trauma patient. They also have access to sub-specialists at all hours of the day and night. This team approach to the care of the injured patient has had a dramatic impact on saving lives.

Davis Hospital and Medical Center is a Utah-designated Level 3 Trauma Center, which is staffed with an experienced team of trauma-certified nurses and ER physicians. The trauma center offers 24-hour care and utilizes advanced technologies and treatment options for the intensive care needs and stabilization of patients.

Benefits of a trauma center in your community

Board-certified trauma physicians

Critical care services

Designated trauma team

Advanced technology and equipment

Treats a wider range of patients

Dedicated room/bay that receives trauma patients

Types of injuries or illnesses treated in a trauma center

Brain injuries

Thoracic and intra-abdominal injuries

Falling injuries

Gunshot wounds

Blunt force trauma

Work-related injuries

Abdominal pain

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Davis Hospital and Medical Center is also a certified Stroke Receiving Center and STEMI receiving center.