Suspect in fraud case hits pedestrian while fleeing from police

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One person is in custody after a suspect fleeing from police crashed into a pedestrian and another vehicle Thursday.

Sgt. Ryan Shosted of the Cottonwood Heights Police Department said two people were suspected of committing fraud at a Wells Fargo bank at 1985 East Fort Union Boulevard.

Police responded, and a suspect used a truck to ram a police car before fleeing the scene. A chase ensued but police decided to terminate the pursuit.

A short time later police were called about an erratic driver, and responding officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled but ultimately crashed on Murray Holladay Road near 4500 South.

The driver crashed into another vehicle as well as a pedestrian, Shosted said. Those involved suffered minor injuries.

The driver was taken into custody, and the incident is being investigated by Cottonwood Heights PD and the Unified Police Department.

The parties involved have not been identified.