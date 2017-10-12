Spinach, Mushroom and Egg White Scramble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon olive oil butter

2 cups white mushrooms, sliced

1/4 white onion, chopped

2 cups loosely packed baby spinach leaves

1 cup liquid egg whites or divided egg whites (10-12 eggs)

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

4 whole wheat bread slices or English muffin halves, toasted

4 tomato slices

Hot Sauce, for serving

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a large sauté pan over medium heat, add oil and butter. Once melted, saute mushrooms and onions with no salt seasoning and pepper for 10-12 minutes. Add spinach; saute for 2-3 minutes until wilted. Add egg whites, basil and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring frequently, until egg whites set up and no longer runny.

Add additional no salt seasoning and pepper to taste. Top each piece of toast or English muffins with one tomato. Divide the egg white mixture into four servings over the top. Serve immediately with hot sauce, if using.

