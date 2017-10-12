Quick heart-boosting exercises to improve your heart health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

Exercise physiologist Jeffery Beck from Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute showed us a quick heart-boosting routine that anyone can do at home.

The Seal Jacks is a variation on jumping jacks. Start by jumping with legs and arms out to the side and then bring them back together in the center. Do this for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Side-to-side hops. Imagine a line on the ground and stand on one side of that line. Hop side to side over the line for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Basic squat. Put your feet shoulder-width apart, keep back straight, squat down bringing hands out in front to maintain balance, then stand back up straight. Make sure your knees don't go past your toes. Do 3 sets of 10.

For more exercise tips and nutrition tips, follow the My Heart Challenge and find a few ways you can improve your own heart health.