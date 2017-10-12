National Physical Therapy Month — The Importance of Physical Therapy in Injury Recovery and General Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re an athlete, or even a weekend warrior, an injury can be devastating. If you don’t receive the proper treatment and therapies, that injury could turn into a lifelong problem. When it comes to safe and quicker recovery, a physical therapy program can get you on the right track to healing.

Benefits of a physical therapy program

Treatment plans are designed around individual patients

Patients have an active involvement in recovery

Seeing a physical therapist early can speed up the rehab process

Reduce the risk of additional injury

Reduce the need for surgery and other medications

Patients learn better training techniques

Improve overall strength and balance

Sports Med Utah recently opened a physical therapy clinic within the campus of the D1 Sports, which is an athletic-based training facility that provides athletes of all skill levels with the appropriate training techniques and therapy, in Midvale, Utah. The specialists with Sports Med Utah blend high-quality care and therapy with long-term strength training and conditioning to get patients back into the sport of their choice.

What is involved in a D1 training session?

Dynamic warm-up/core activation

Speed and agility training

Strength training

Core and conditioning

Proper cool down

