National Physical Therapy Month — The Importance of Physical Therapy in Injury Recovery and General Health

If you’re an athlete, or even a weekend warrior, an injury can be devastating. If you don’t receive the proper treatment and therapies, that injury could turn into a lifelong problem. When it comes to safe and quicker recovery, a physical therapy program can get you on the right track to healing.
Benefits of a physical therapy program
- Treatment plans are designed around individual patients
- Patients have an active involvement in recovery
- Seeing a physical therapist early can speed up the rehab process
- Reduce the risk of additional injury
- Reduce the need for surgery and other medications
- Patients learn better training techniques
- Improve overall strength and balance
Sports Med Utah recently opened a physical therapy clinic within the campus of the D1 Sports, which is an athletic-based training facility that provides athletes of all skill levels with the appropriate training techniques and therapy, in Midvale, Utah. The specialists with Sports Med Utah blend high-quality care and therapy with long-term strength training and conditioning to get patients back into the sport of their choice.
What is involved in a D1 training session?
- Dynamic warm-up/core activation
- Speed and agility training
- Strength training
- Core and conditioning
- Proper cool down
