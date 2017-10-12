Jalapeno-cheddar biscuits and 3-bean chili soup

Jalapeno-Cheddar Biscuits

“Cut in the butter” a culinary term that means to combine the butter and flour with cutting motions, leaving pieces of butter in the flour. The pieces of butter turn into steam pockets while baking, making the biscuits tender and flaky, like a good pie crust.

Recipe by Chef Freyka

Makes 24 depending on size

Ingredients:

20 oz. Flour, all-purpose 1 ½ tsp. Salt 1 oz. Sugar 1 oz. Baking powder 7 oz. Butter, unsalted Diced/cold 12 oz. Buttermilk Harmons recommended 1 cups Cheddar curds Shredded 2 large Jalapenos Small diced

Directions:

Sift the dry ingredients together, making sure they are blended thoroughly. Cut in the butter. The mixture should look mealy; do not overmix. Add the milk and stir, combining only until the mixture holds together. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface; knead until it forms one mass, approximately five or six kneading motions. Add the jalapenos and the cheese, knead lightly, just to incorporate. Roll out the dough to a thickness of 1/2 inch. Cut with a floured dough cutter and place the biscuits on a paper-lined sheet pan. Make sure that biscuits are very close together for baking, this will ensure biscuits springing up. Bake at 425°F until the tops are light brown, the sides are almost white and the interior is still moist, or 10 to 12 minutes. Internal heat will continue to cook the biscuits after they are removed from the oven. Remove the biscuits to a wire rack to cool.

Three Beans Chili Soup

To warm ourselves and our friends in this coming winter, a combination of three types of beans with different hot chili sources.

Recipe by Chef Freyka

Serves 8

Prep Time 15-minutes

Cook Time 45-minutes

Ingredients:

Blended oil As needed 2 lb. Rump roast Cut in 1-inch pieces Flour, all-purpose As needed 1 large Yellow onion Medium diced 2 each Bay leaf 2 tbsp. Garlic paste 1 tbsp. Chili powder 1 tbsp. Cumin 3 tbsp. Tomato paste Harmons Organic, recommended 2 cups TomatoChipotleSauce Blend 2 cups crushed tomato with 4 tbsp. chipotle paste 4 cups Brown Stock 1 large Red pepper Medium diced 1 large Green pepper Medium diced 1-can each Kidney, Black, and Navy Beans Drained/rinsed/Harmons Private label recommended 1 large Jalapeno Small diced 2 cups Water As needed, more or less Salt and pepper To taste Cilantro As needed, for garnish Shredded Cheddar For garnish Mexican crema For garnish Tortilla chips For serving

Directions: