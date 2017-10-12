Jalapeno-cheddar biscuits and 3-bean chili soup

Jalapeno-Cheddar Biscuits
“Cut in the butter” a culinary term that means to combine the butter and flour with cutting motions, leaving pieces of butter in the flour. The pieces of butter turn into steam pockets while baking, making the biscuits tender and flaky, like a good pie crust.
Recipe by Chef Freyka
Makes 24 depending on size
Ingredients:
|20
|oz.
|Flour, all-purpose
|1 ½
|tsp.
|Salt
|1
|oz.
|Sugar
|1
|oz.
|Baking powder
|7
|oz.
|Butter, unsalted
|Diced/cold
|12
|oz.
|Buttermilk
|Harmons recommended
|1
|cups
|Cheddar curds
|Shredded
|2
|large
|Jalapenos
|Small diced
Directions:
- Sift the dry ingredients together, making sure they are blended thoroughly.
- Cut in the butter. The mixture should look mealy; do not overmix.
- Add the milk and stir, combining only until the mixture holds together.
- Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface; knead until it forms one mass, approximately five or six kneading motions.
- Add the jalapenos and the cheese, knead lightly, just to incorporate.
- Roll out the dough to a thickness of 1/2 inch. Cut with a floured dough cutter and place the biscuits on a paper-lined sheet pan. Make sure that biscuits are very close together for baking, this will ensure biscuits springing up.
- Bake at 425°F until the tops are light brown, the sides are almost white and the interior is still moist, or 10 to 12 minutes. Internal heat will continue to cook the biscuits after they are removed from the oven.
- Remove the biscuits to a wire rack to cool.
Three Beans Chili Soup
To warm ourselves and our friends in this coming winter, a combination of three types of beans with different hot chili sources.
Recipe by Chef Freyka
Serves 8
Prep Time 15-minutes
Cook Time 45-minutes
Ingredients:
|Blended oil
|As needed
|2
|lb.
|Rump roast
|Cut in 1-inch pieces
|Flour, all-purpose
|As needed
|1
|large
|Yellow onion
|Medium diced
|2
|each
|Bay leaf
|2
|tbsp.
|Garlic paste
|1
|tbsp.
|Chili powder
|1
|tbsp.
|Cumin
|3
|tbsp.
|Tomato paste
|Harmons Organic, recommended
|2
|cups
|TomatoChipotleSauce
|Blend 2 cups crushed tomato with 4 tbsp. chipotle paste
|4
|cups
|Brown Stock
|1
|large
|Red pepper
|Medium diced
|1
|large
|Green pepper
|Medium diced
|1-can
|each
|Kidney, Black, and
Navy Beans
|Drained/rinsed/Harmons Private label recommended
|1
|large
|Jalapeno
|Small diced
|2
|cups
|Water
|As needed, more or less
|Salt and pepper
|To taste
|Cilantro
|As needed, for garnish
|Shredded Cheddar
|For garnish
|Mexican crema
|For garnish
|Tortilla chips
|For serving
Directions:
- Preheat a heavy bottom pot, over high heat, add oil and heat thoroughly.
- Toss the pieces of beef with salt and pepper. Add beef to the cooking pot, do not overcrowd the meat. Work in batches. Brown all the pieces of beef and set aside.
- Bring the heat down to medium-high, add the onions, bay leaf, a pinch of salt, and about ½ cup of water. Sweat the onions until tender, allowing onions to caramelized at the same time.
- Stir in the garlic until fragrant. Add the cumin, chili powder, tomato paste, tomato-chipotle sauce, and brown stock. Add the reserved beef and bring to a boil. Cook until meat is tender, approximate 30-minutes.
- When the beef is fork tender add the rest of the chili ingredients. Cook over medium-high heat for 10 minutes.
- With a slotted spoon, remove about 1/2 cup of beans with about 1 cup cooking liquid. Blend beans and liquid and return to the chili pot.
- Add water if needed to achieve the consistency of the chili soup. Season with salt and pepper. Use crushed peppers, optional for more heat.
- Serve with tortilla chips, garnish with cilantro, Mexican cream, and shredded cheddar cheese.