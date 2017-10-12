Get Back in the Kitchen with Chef Nettie Frank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Nettie Frank will be on the kitchen stage this weekend at the Desert News Home Show cooking up some holiday season favorites and encouraging everyone to get back into the kitchen.

We got a preview of what to expect from Chef Nettie at the Desert News Home Show with her beautiful pumpkin chocolate chip cupcakes with cinnamon frosting and her Thanksgiving crostini appetizer. Delicious.

Chef Nettie is advocating hard this year to get people back together and in the kitchen, especially kids. She’ll be hosting a doughnut decorating competition for teenagers and a cupcake frosting competition for kids at the home show.

Be sure to go see Chef Nettie this weekend at the Desert News Home Show kitchen stage Friday, October 13 at 3 pm; Saturday, October 14 at 11 am and 6 pm; and Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 pm.

For more information, or to enter your teen or child into one of Chef Nettie’s decorating contests, visit www.desertnewshomeshow.com