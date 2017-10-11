× Suspect wanted after robbing Bountiful McDonald’s at gunpoint

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Bountiful fast food restaurant at gunpoint overnight.

Authorities said the suspect walked into the McDonald’s at 500 W. 500 S. with a black pistol at about 2 a.m.

The employees handed over an unknown amount of cash and the suspect ran northbound from the store.

Witnesses said the suspect was in the restaurant for some time before pulling out the gun.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the suspect.

The suspect was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, a dark bandanna and hat, black and white shoes and jeans.